Bucks announce their preseason schedule

The return of Milwaukee Bucks basketball isn’t that far away. Coming off a 60-win season which included a trip to the NBA Eastern Conference Finals, the Bucks will open the preseason of their 2019-20 campaign against the division rival Chicago Bulls at the United Center on Oct. 7.

The Bucks will play a total of five preseason games, including two at Fiserv Forum.

Check out the full schedule below. The regular season schedule will be announced later.

Oct. 7 at Chicago Bulls, 7 p.m.

Oct. 9 vs. Utah Jazz, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 at Dallas Mavericks, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 13 at Washington Wizards, 6 p.m.

Oct. 17 vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, 7 p.m.

