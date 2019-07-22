Brewers win over the Diamondbacks, lose Woodruff

The Milwaukee Brewers sent their All-Star pitcher Brandon Woodruff to the mound Sunday afternoon against the Arizona Diamondbacks. His appearance didn’t go as planned.

The Diamondbacks got to Woodruff early in the first inning. Ketel Marte got things started with a one-out walk. Then, Eduardo Escobar’s single put runners on the corners. Christian Walker hit a sacrifice fly to put Arizona ahead 1-0.

It was more of the same in the second. Nick Ahmed lead off the frame with a single. Alex Avila followed with a two-run homer to make it a 3-0 Diamondbacks’ lead.

Woodruff found trouble again in the third inning giving up a leadoff double to Marte. Next, Escobar singled to score Marte making it 4-0.

The offense was able to pick up their ace in the fourth inning. With one out, Jesus Aguilar walked, then Orlando Arcia knocked a single with two outs. Ben Gamel followed with a walk to load the bases. Tyler Saldino played the unlikely here hitting a grand slam to tie the game at 4-4.

The Brewers made it a new game for Woodruff who came back out in the fourth inning, but he didn’t stay around for long. He was pulled from the game after experiencing abdominal discomfort. It was later diagnosed as a strained oblique and will put him on the injured list.

The bullpen was terrific in relief allowing no runs for the remainder of the day. Junior Guerra, Alex Claudio, Freddy Peralta, Jeremy Jeffress and Josh Hader all got an opportunity to throw and didn’t disappoint.

Next up, the Brewers (53-48) begin a three-game set with the Cincinnati Reds (44-53). Chase Anderson (5|2, 3.96 ERA, 75 SO) will get the start opposite of Sonny Gray (5|6, 3.40 ERA, 120 SO). First pitch is scheduled for 7:10pm.

