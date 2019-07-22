Brewers’ Brandon Woodruff out for six weeks

The Milwaukee Brewers will be without their best pitcher for more than a month.

According to manager Craig Counsell, pitcher Brandon Woodruff is expected to miss six weeks with an oblique strain he suffered in Sunday’s win at Arizona. Woodruff was placed on the injured list Monday, with Burch Smith being recalled from Triple-A to take his spot on the roster.

Woodruff has been the top starter this season for Milwaukee. The 26-year-old is 11-3 with a 3.75 ERA and was named a National League All-Star for the first time earlier in July.

“(It’s) very frustrating,” Woodruff said of the injury Sunday. “You want to get on a roll. You want to be that guy that takes the ball and takes command.”

Milwaukee has some options on its current roster to fill Woodruff’s void in the rotation, including Freddy Peralta. But the club was reportedly already looking for pitching help before the injury. The urgency on the trade front likely picks up even more in advance of the July 31 deadline.

The Brewers are in the middle of a muddled NL playoff picture, sitting two games back of the Chicago Cubs in the NL Central and a 1/2 game up for the second Wild Card spot.

