Bucks reportedly add Kyle Korver

Milwaukee has added another shooter to its roster.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Bucks have signed veteran Kyle Korver to a one-year deal.

The veteran wing played in Cleveland and Utah last season, averaging 8.6 points per game. A career 42.9-percent 3-point shooter, Korver shot 39.7-percent at his two stops last year.

Korver will reunite with coach Mike Budenholzer, who he played under during his four-and-a-half years in Atlanta. That included the 2014-15 season when Korver earned his lone All-Star nod.

In addition to Korver, the Bucks have reportedly agreed to a two-way contract with guard Frank Mason. He was with Sacramento the past two seasons. Two-way deals allow a player to play with their NBA team for a limited number of games, while also playing with the organization’s G-League affiliate.

Milwaukee now has 14 of its 15 roster spots filled and both of its two-way contracts.

