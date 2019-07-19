Brewers beat Arizona 5-1, earn third straight win

Make it three straight wins for the Milwaukee Brewers.

Thanks to a great outing from Zach Davies and timely hitting from the middle of the order, the club went on the road Thursday night and beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-1.

Davies went seven innings, giving up just the one run on five hits. He picked up win No. 8 on the year and lowered his team-best ERA to 2.79. Behind him, relievers Jeremy Jeffress and Matt Albers finished the deal.

The key inning for Milwaukee was the eighth. After Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly allowed just three hits in the first seven innings, the Brewers jumped all over reliever Yoan Lopez. They plated three runs, including what proved to be the winning run courtesy of an RBI single from shortstop Orlando Arcia. Outfielder Ryan Braun added an insurance run in the ninth inning with his 14th home run.

Milwaukee improved to 51-47 on the year and sit just two games back of the first-place Chicago Cubs in the NL Central.

The Brewers and Diamondbacks will meet again Friday night at Chase Field in Phoenix.

