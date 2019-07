On today’s episode, Zach and Jesse breakdown the first day of Big Ten Media Days. Zach also chats with Wisconsin AD Barry Alvarez, LB Chris Orr and OL Tyler Biadasz.

6:32 — What to make of what Paul Chryst said about the QB battle

15:48 — Plenty of options along the OL

24:25 — Is Jonathan Taylor better right now than Melvin Gordon was at this point in his college career?

27:50 — Barry Alvarez interview

40:02 — Chris Orr interview

50:11 — Tyler Biadasz interview

