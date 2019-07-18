Free agent guard JR Smith meets with Bucks

JR Smith was recently waived by the Cleveland Cavaliers, but he may not be a free agent for very long. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Milwaukee Bucks are meeting with the 15-year NBA veteran.

Smith, who is 33 years old, played in only 11 games for the Cavs last season.

The Bucks have two roster spots to fill. One of those spots they would like to have a wing shooter. Smith is one of the NBA’s most accurate three-point shooters and he played a vital role in helping the Cavs win their first NBA Championship in 2016.

The 6-6 guard/forward has averaged 12.5 points per game in his career. He won the 2012-13 Sixth Man of the Year Award. However, what Smith is mostly known for is his personality.

The Bucks can only offer him a minimum level contract.

