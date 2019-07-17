Report: Mike Minor ‘exceedingly likely’ to be traded, Brewers in the mix

The Milwaukee Brewers continue to have a need for pitching, both starting and in relief. Texas Rangers left-hander, Mike Minor is no stranger being linked to the Brewers as rumors surfaced dating back to this past winter.

Minor is having a terrific season making the All-Star team for the first time in his career. Through 19 starts, he has posted a 2.73 ERA, including two complete games, one of which was a shutout. Minor has struck out 121 batters in 122 innings while walking 13.

The Rangers may be sellers at the deadline as they’re currently 8.5 games out of the division lead and four games behind the AL’s second wildcard spot. According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, Minor could be traded in the next two weeks.

As of now, a deal isn’t close but there are still a few weeks before the deadline. It all depends on how the Rangers perform the rest of July.

In addition to being an All-Star, Minor is signed through 2020 with a price tag of $9.833 million next season. He could be an attractive option for GM David Stearns and the Brewers.

