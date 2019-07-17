Report: Brewers showing interest in LHP Robbie Ray

It’s no secret | If the Milwaukee Brewers expect to make any noise in October, they need to improve their pitching staff. According to Jon Morosi, the Brewers are interested in pitcher Robbie Ray of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Philadelphia Phillies, Houston Astros and New York Yankees are reportedly interested as well.

Ray is a left-handed strikeout pitcher, but has issues surrendering walks. He does have another year of control after this season making the asking price even higher.

The 27-year old has a 3.81 ERA in 111 innings and 20 starts this year. The Brewers rank 12th in the NL in rotation ERA so Ray would definitely improve their starting pitching.

