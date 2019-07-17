Jimmy Nelson to begin rehab assignment

Milwaukee Brewers’ pitcher Jimmy Nelson will begin a rehab assignment with Low-A Wisconsin on Sunday. Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel was the first to report the news.

Nelson has struggled during his time in the majors this year after missing all of 2018 recovering from shoulder surgery. He has an 8.36 ERA, a 2.29 WHIP and a 15:14 K:BB in 14 innings of work. He hasn’t pitched since late June due to a right elbow effusion.

Once Nelson is set to return to the majors, it will be as a reliever. Hopefully he can recapture some of that magic from the 2017 season. The Brewers bullpen can certainly use another capable arm.

However, from what we’ve seen from Nelson so far this season, that doesn’t seem likely.

