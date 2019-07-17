Gonzalez to start Saturday against the Diamondbacks, Houser back to the pen

Gio Gonzalez is coming back to the Milwaukee Brewers after finishing his minor league rehab outings. He will get the start Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Adrian Houser will go back to the bullpen.

Gonzalez has been on the injured list since June 1st with arm fatigue. Before landing on the IL, Gonzalez was solid in the starting rotation. In his six starts this season, he pitched over 31 innings posting a 3.19 ERA.

Adrian Houser made four starts during Gonzalez’s absence. He threw a total of 17 innings compiling a 7.94 ERA. The Brewers hope his return to the bullpen will also mean his return to dominance. Over 24 1/3 relief innings from May 10 to June 22, Houser held a 1.11 ERA and was an arm they could count on out of the pen.

With the return of Gonzalez to the rotation and the bullpen welcoming back Houser, Milwaukee should get more stability from their pitchers.

Related

Comments

comments