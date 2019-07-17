Bucks hire Chad Forcier as assistant coach

The Milwaukee Bucks are adding to their coaching staff for the 2019-20 season. According to league sources, the Bucks plan to hire 23-year veteran Chad Forcier as an assistant coach.

The position opened earlier in the offseason when Taylor Jenkins left to take the head coaching job with the Memphis Grizzlies. Forcier spent last season as an assistant for the Grizzlies.

Forcier has plenty of experience in the league as an assistant. The 46-year old has spent 18 years as an NBA assistant beginning under George Karl and the Seattle SuperSonics for five years in the 1990s.

Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer is familiar with Forcier as well. From 2007 until 2013, the two worked together as assistant coaches for the San Antonio Spurs. Forcier has also spent time in Detroit (2001-03), Indiana (2003-07) and Orlando (2016-18).

