Brewers 5, Braves 4: Last takes

MILWAUKEE | The Milwaukee Brewers took the series from the Atlanta Braves two games to one with a 5-4 victory on Sunday.

Pineapples are better with bat flips

Advertisement

Manny Pina got the Brewers offense going in the second inning. After, Jesus Aguilar reached base on an error, Pina blasted a two-run homer to deep left field. Of his 15 hits this season, five have been home runs.

Yelich + Braun + Hiura = Production

With one out in the fifth inning, Christian Yelich helped the Brewers extend the lead with a solo home run. It was his 34th homer of the season and it came a day after his first grand slam of the year. He hit No. 34 during his 2018 MVP season on September 28th (Game 160).

Yelich struck out in his first two at bats and he was asked what was different the third time up. “I finally didn’t swing over the sinker. He’s got a good one,” Yelich said. “It’s a tough lefty-lefty at-bat just because of that. I was just trying to find a way to get that ball in the air, get it off of you a little bit, and kind of finally got one and was able to not miss it.”

Following Yelich, Ryan Braun blasted a shot to right field and was able to stretch it into a triple. Then, rookie phenom Keston Hiura doubled scoring Braun.

“Jeez, he’s one of those young kids I’ve seen in this league that they’re making busts for the Hall of Fame,” Braves manager Brian Snitker. “My gosh, that kid can really hit.”

Next, Pina added another RBI to his line with a single allowing Hiura to score giving the Brewers a 5-0 lead.

Chase adds another terrific outing from the starters

Chase Anderson was phenomenal through 5 2/3 innings of work allowing just one hit, while striking out three. Milwaukee’s starters entered Wednesday’s contest with a 2.77 ERA over their last 16 games, which ranked third in the Major Leagues.

With all the questions surrounding pitching and what the Brewers should do at the trade deadline, the starters have stepped up. With the announcement of Gio Gonzalez’s return to the rotation on Saturday, the expectation should be the staff will only get stronger. Plus, Adrian Houser will return to the bullpen where he’s been great this season.

What’s next?

The Brewers (50-47) will begin a four-game set on the road against the Arizona Diamondbacks (48-47) on Thursday. Zach Davies (7-2, 2.89 ERA, 68 SO) will get the start opposite of Merrill Kelly (7-9, 3.93 ERA, 86 SO). First pitch is scheduled for 8:40pm.

Related

Comments

comments