Brewers 13, Braves 1: Last takes

MILWAUKEE | The Milwaukee Brewers deserve a round of ap-paws for their 13-1 win over the Atlanta Braves on “Bark at the Park” night. Their offense came unleashed tying a season-high 13 runs.

Near paw-fect offense makes it a ruff night for the Braves

Had a bad day? Just pug-get about it. That’s what the Brewers’ offense did Tuesday night after struggling in Monday’s loss. Keston Hiura put Milwaukee on the board early with a solo home run in his first at bat giving the Brewers a 1-0 lead. Hiura continues to get the upper-hound against opposing pitchers. He’s now batting .359 with a .915 OPS.

Then, in the third inning, with two outs Lorenzo Cain aggressively stretched a sure single into a double to get into scoring position. After a Christian Yelich walk, Yasmani Grandal singled scoring Cain to give the Crew a 2-0 lead. Mike Moustakas tacked on one more run with a double scoring Yelich making it 3-0.

Milwaukee added more in the fifth thanks to a wild pitch by Braves starter Bryse Wilson allowing Yelich to sniff out home giving the Brewers a 4-0 lead.

“You’ve just got to go right off the bat,” Yelich said. “You’ve got to trust your instincts and your initial read. You can’t hesitate on something like that. I actually thought he was going to get me. In a split second, I passed him.”

Cain added to his night with a solo shot in the sixth inning giving the Brewers a 5-1 lead. It seems like his thumb is feeling better and this could be a turnaround game for the leadoff man.

Milwaukee’s offense wasn’t done yet. They plated seven more runs including the first grand-slam of the season for the team thanks to Yelich. When the reigning MVP is at the plate and the bases are loaded, you’re asking fur trouble.

“The good thing is, as bad as we’ve played the last 3-4 weeks, we’re still right there,” Yelich said. “We really are. We’ve been fortunate to where we’re right in the middle of the race, not in a terrible spot.”

Dominant performance from Wood-RUFF

The “Ace” of Milwaukee’s pitching staff came through again. Brandon Woodruff went 6 2/3 innings allowing one run on five hits, while striking out seven. He threw 101 pitches.

Woodruff found some trouble in the top of the fifth, but with outstanding defense behind him was able to get out of the inning allowing only one run. The inning began with a Tyler Flowers home run. Then, with one out and a runner on second, Dansby Swanson hit a laser right at Moustakas at third base. Moustakas made an incredible play to get Swanson out while making sure Ronald Acuna Jr. stayed on second.

The next batter, Freddie Freeman ripped a ground-ball left of second base that looked like would get through. Shortstop Tyler Saladino showed off his range and fired it over to first to end the inning.

In 19 starts this season for Woodruff, the Brewers are an outstanding 15-4.

Moose makes history

Moustakas entered Tuesday’s game needing two hits to reach 1,000 hits in his Major League career. A double in the third inning got him one hit closer and he reached the milestone with a single in the seventh.

“The most important thing was getting the ‘W,’” Moustakas said. “Every one counts right now. We haven’t been playing our best baseball but the boys came out and played phenomenally today.”

What’s next?

The Brewers (49-47) will look to take the series from the Braves (58-38) Wednesday afternoon. Chase Anderson (4|2, 4.27 ERA, 72 SO) will get the start opposite of Dallas Keuchel (3|2, 3.09 ERA, 17 SO). First pitch is scheduled for 1:10pm.

