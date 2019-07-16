Braves 4, Brewers 2: Last takes

MILWAUKEE | The Milwaukee Brewers fell to the Atlanta Braves in the first of a three-game set 4-2 Monday night.

Houser finds trouble in the fourth…and again in the seventh

Starter Adrian Houser mowed through the Braves’ batters the first time around allowing one hit and no runs through three innings. However, he found trouble in the fourth inning.

Ronald Acuna Jr. and Dansby Swanson got the frame started with back-to-back singles. Then, Freddie Freeman jumped on a first-pitch curveball, smashing his 25th homer of the season putting the Braves in front 3-0.

Entering the seventh inning after Milwaukee trimmed the deficit to 3-2, Houser allowed three straight singles plating one run giving the Braves a 4-2 lead. Houser was pulled in favor of Junior Guerra.

Houser threw six innings, allowing four earned runs on eight hits, while striking out three.

Hitting with RISP

Keston Hiura led off the fifth inning with a double. Then, he followed by stealing third. With no outs, Orlando Arcia grounded to Braves’ pitcher Max Fried who caught Hiura in between third and home.

“It was a tough play because it was on the other side of the pitcher and if it gets by him, you want to get a jump,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “He just got a little over-aggressive.”

You simply can’t make mistakes like that.

A lot of people are complaining about the pitching staff, as they should, but the offense needs to be better as well.

Counsell still believes in the lineup he’s putting out there. “Offensively, there are certainly moments we’ve got to capitalize on,” Counsell said. “We’re not hitting into the best luck right now. We’ve got to find a way to make plays. That’s how we break through this. Just make more plays. That’s the only way to do it.”

Brewers doing things in the sixth

Ryan Braun put the Brewers on the board with his 13th home run of the season on a solo shot to lead off the frame.

Next, Yasmani Grandal struck out looking and gave home plate umpire Jordan Baker a piece of his mind leading to an ejection.

Grandal did apologize for his outburst after the game. “That’s not the way I want to be acting — especially for the kids that are in the stands, for the kids that are watching at home, for the young guys on this team,” Grandal said. “I don’t want them seeing me like that. In the heat of the moment I lost sight of what my job is.”

Then, Mike Moustakas reached base on a single. After Jesus Aguilar flied out to center, Hiura came up with his third hit of the game. A triple put him just a home run away from the cycle and scored Moustakas making it a 3-2 game.

What’s next?

The Brewers (48-47) will look to bounce back against the Braves (58-37) Tuesday night. Brandon Woodruff (10|3, 3.67 ERA, 126 SO) will get the start opposite of Bryse Wilson (1|0, 6.14 ERA, 15 SO). First pitch is scheduled for 7:10pm.

