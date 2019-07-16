Badgers make a noticeable change to basketball uniform

A change is coming to Wisconsin’s basketball uniforms.

For the first time since the 2000-2001 season, the Badgers will have players’ names on the back of their jerseys.

Under former coaches Stu Jackson, Stan Van Gundy and Dick Bennett, players like Michael Finely, Rashard Griffith and Mike Kelley had their names on the back of their jerseys. But when Bo Ryan took over the program in 2001, he took them off, with the idea to focus more on the name on the front of the jersey than the back. His longtime assistant, Greg Gard, kept it that way when he took over for Ryan in late 2015. Now, though, they are back on for the first time in 19 years.

Here’s how a few players reacted:

