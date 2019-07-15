Packers ratings in Madden NFL 20 released

On Monday morning, EA Sports released the initial ratings for Madden NFL 20. Many Green Bay Packers’ fans will be happy to see some well-deserved ratings, but one is a head-scratcher.

Left tackle David Bakhtiari leads the way for the Green and Gold with an overall rating of 97. It’s the highest rating for any offensive lineman in the game.

Wide receiver Davante Adams ranks second on the team with an overall rating of 92. He ranks ninth among the league’s wide receivers.

Following Bakhtiari and Adams, the Packers have a pair of players tied for third with a 90 overall rating | defensive tackle Kenny Clark and quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers was rated 99 in last year’s Madden. After a sub-par, for his standards, 2018 it’s not surprising EA Sports would decrease his rating, but this may be too much. No quarterback received a 99 rating in Madden 20. Patrick Mahomes is the highest rated signal caller with a rating of 97. Tom Brady, Philip Rivers, Andrew Luck, Drew Brees and Russell Wilson are also rated higher than Rodgers.

As for Clark, he is the fifth-highest-ranked defensive tackle in the game and is 10th among all defensive lineman.

