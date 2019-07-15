Jonathan Taylor named to Maxwell Award watch list

Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor is among 80 players up for the Maxwell Award.

The watch list was revealed Monday for the annual award that goes to the top player in the country.

Advertisement

Though Taylor is one of 28 running backs on the list, he is certainly the most accomplished. He nabbed the Doak Walker Award (nation’s best running back) last season and has run for more yards in his first two seasons (4,171) than anyone in FBS history. The New Jersey product has a chance top 6,000 yards by the end of the upcoming season, which would make him the seventh in history to hit that mark and the only one to do it in three years.

Taylor was a semifinalist for the award last season, though it eventually went to Alabama quarterback Too Tagovailoa.

Taylor is among the stars slated to attend Big Ten Media Days in Chicago on Thursday and Friday this week. He’ll be joined there by teammates Chris Orr and Tyler Biadasz.

Related

Comments

comments