Giannis ranks third in NBA 2K20 ratings

The overall player ratings for top 20 players in NBA 2K20 were released Monday night. LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard lead the pack each receiving a 97 overall rating.

The reigning MVP and Milwaukee Bucks superstar, Giannis Antetokounmpo comes in at third with a 96 overall rating.

Gamers will have to wait until Sept. 6 to play the game. Now, fans of the basketball video game franchise can begin to strategize which player they want to use the most.

Check out the full list of the top 20 players below:

1. LeBron James, 97

2. Kawhi Leonard, 97

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo, 96

4. Kevin Durant, 96

5. James Harden, 96

6. Stephen Curry, 95

7. Anthony Davis, 94

8. Paul George, 93

9. Damian Lillard, 92

10. Joel Embiid, 91

11. Kyrie Irving, 91

12. Nikola Jokic, 90

13. Russell Westbrook, 90

14. Klay Thompson, 89

15. Karl-Anthony Towns, 89

16. Jimmy Butler, 88

17. Kemba Walker, 88

18. Donovan Mitchell, 88

19. Rudy Gobert, 88

20. Blake Griffin, 88

