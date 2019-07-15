Brewers reportedly targeting reliever Will Smith in a trade

Milwaukee is in need of bullpen help and a familiar name has reportedly surfaced as a possibility.

According to Robert Murray of The Athletic, the Brewers have identified San Francisco Giants reliever Will Smith as a trade target.

The lefty started his career in Kansas City before being traded to Milwaukee in 2013. After nearly three years of very good work, the Brewers moved him to San Francisco in 2016. Since then, he’s been one of the top relievers in the National League, including being named an All-Star for the first time this season.

Milwaukee’s bullpen has fallen on hard times of late, including blowing leads against the Giants twice this past weekend, while also allowing six runs in a single inning on Sunday. Smith would give the Brewers another left-handed pitcher out of the bullpen to pair with All-Star Josh Hader.

Manager Craig Counsell was asked about his bullpen on Sunday.

“We ask a lot of these guys and they’ve delivered for the most part,” Counsell said. “But these are our guys and they’re going to get outs for us. I’m confident in that. We’re going through a little rough patch right now.”

The Brewers open a three-game series Monday night against the Atlanta Braves at Miller Park.

