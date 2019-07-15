Brewers put P Corbin Burnes on IL

Corbin Burnes is headed to the injured list.

The Milwaukee Brewers reliever was placed on the 10-day IL due to right shoulder irritation. The club recalled right-handed pitcher Burch Smith to take his spot.

For those hoping the injury was the reason for Burnes’ struggles, you’ll be disappointed. He told reporters Monday that he started feeling the soreness four or five days ago, but Sunday’s game was the first time he’d felt it on the mound.

This season has not been the one many envisioned for the promising 24-year-old. After going 7-0 with a 2.61 ERA in 30 games out of the bullpen last season, Burnes was in Milwaukee’s rotation coming out of spring training. It didn’t last long. He made four starts before moving to the bullpen, and he’s been up and down between the majors and Triple-A since. A fourth-round pick in 2016, Burnes is 1-5 with a 9.00 ERA.

“I think we’ve probably got to find an answer there and it’s got to be a little bit different,” manager Craig Counsell said Sunday after Burnes allowed four runs without recording an out. “We’re not having success. It’s not working. The stuff is there but at some point we’re losing execution and we’re making mistakes.”

Smith has pitched in four games this year and given up six runs in just 7 2/3 innings.

Milwaukee opens a three-game series with the Atlanta Braves on Monday night at Miller Park.

