Packers WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling training with Randy Moss

Green Bay Packers’ wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling is working out with a former enemy of the team. Randy Moss used to burn the Packers when he played for the Minnesota Vikings, but he could help Green Bay this season.

Valdes-Scantling said he’s been training every week this offseason with Moss.

Advertisement

“We train Monday through Thursdays,” Valdes-Scantling said during an appearance on NFL Network. “He’s teaching me the game. He’s a 14-year [veteran], Hall of Famer. Couldn’t ask for a better mentor to go out and teach you how to be a great wide receiver.”

Aaron Rodgers is looking for another option other than Pro Bowl receiver Davante Adams and Valdes-Scantling is set up to step into that role.

Related

Comments

comments