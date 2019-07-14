July 14 is now Giannis Antetokounmpo Day in Milwaukee County

Giannis Antetokounmpo Day is here. The Milwaukee Bucks’ star has his own holiday in Milwaukee county. The county executive Chris Abele shared a photo on Twitter on Sunday.

“Giannis is an exceptional example of what Milwaukee and the Bucks stand for in terms of integrity and humility, indicating that he is more than just an excellent basketball player,” the postage read.

Giannis is coming off a season in which he won his first NBA MVP, leading the Bucks to a 60-win season and Eastern Conference Finals berth.

The Milwaukee Bucks are retooling as they look to make another deep playoff run next season. It will be a tall order to bring a championship to Milwaukee, but Milwaukee County’s government is confident Giannis will eventually bring one home.

