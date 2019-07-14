Giants 8, Brewers 3: Last takes

MILWAUKEE | The Milwaukee Brewers fell to the San Francisco Giants 8-3 Sunday dropping the weekend series.

What’s wrong with the bullpen?

Advertisement

The series opened with the Brewers’ bullpen blowing up costing a loss Friday night. The pen surrendered a late lead in Saturday’s game which could’ve led to another loss if not for Ben Gamel’s walk off double. On Sunday, the bullpen was the main factor in another Milwaukee loss.

Reliever Corbin Burnes allowed four runs in the seventh inning without recording an out. It started with a Donovan Solano double. Then, starting pitcher Tyler Beede picked up his second hit of the day with an RBI single. Brandon Belt followed with a single, then former Brewers’ catcher Stephen Vogt doubled giving the Giants a 4-2 lead.

“We’re not having success,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “It’s not working. The stuff is there but at some point, we’re losing execution, we’re making mistakes, we’re getting ahead in the count and making mistakes. We have to address things with Corbin.”

The Giants tacked on more runs against Matt Albers turning what was a tie into an 8-2 lead. San Francisco sent 11 batters to the plate in the inning.

Chacin puts together a nice outing

“Our starters did a nice job in this series,” Counsell said. “There’s no issue with the length of our starters this series. Our starters did their jobs.”

Jhoulys Chacin added to the nice outings the Brewers have gotten from their starters in this one. He allowed one earned run on four hits in his five innings of work. Chacin probably had more left in the tank to come out for the sixth inning, but the offense needed help so Counsell decided to pinch-hit for him.

“I would have liked to send him back out there but we were trying to score right there because we were losing,” Counsell said. “He certainly would have been able to go back out there but we had to catch up.”

HR #32 for Yelich

One bright spot from the loss on Sunday came from the reigning NL MVP smacking his 32nd home run of the season. Yelich hit his 32nd on September 23rd in 2018.

What’s next?

The Brewers (48-46) turn their sights to the Atlanta Braves (56-37) beginning a three-game set on Monday. Adrian Houser (2|3, 4.01 ERA, 47 SO) will get the start opposite of Max Fried (9|4, 4.29 ERA, 97 SO). First pitch is scheduled for 7:10pm.

Related

Comments

comments