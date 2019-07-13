Brewers lose to Giants 10-7 in 10 innings

The Milwaukee Brewers didn’t get off to the second half start they hoped for. The San Francisco Giants defeated the Brewers Friday night 10-7.

Closer Josh Hader blew his second save of the season allowing home runs in both the eighth and ninth innings.

Advertisement

Milwaukee plated a run in the bottom of the ninth to force extra innings but the Giants quickly finished them off.

Matt Albers gave up a grand slam to Buster Posey which wrapped up the victory for San Francisco.

Next up, the Brewers (47-45) will look to take game two from the Giants (42-48). Zach Davies (7|2, 3.07 ERA, 63 SO) will get the start for Milwaukee opposite of Madison Bumgarner (5|7, 4.03 ERA, 115 SO). First pitch is scheduled for 6:15pm.

Related

Comments

comments