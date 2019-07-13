Brewers 5, Giants 4: Last takes

MILWAUKEE | The Milwaukee Brewers defeated the San Francisco Giants in walk-off fashion Saturday night 5-4.

Davies solid through six innings

Zach Davies came through for Milwaukee getting through six innings on 105 pitches. He allowed an unearned run in the first inning but was lights out after the frame. Giants’ leadoff man Brandon Belt reached first on a Davies error and later came around to score in the inning.

Left too many stranded

Bullpen struggles

Junior Guerra relieved Davies in the sixth and that’s when the trouble started. After striking out the first two batters he faced, Guerra allowed a single, ending his night. Alex Claudio came in giving up back-to-back singles putting the Giants in front 2-1.

Milwaukee took a 4-2 lead into the ninth, but San Francisco scored two runs off reliever Jeremy Jeffress. It was the second night in a row the Brewers bullpen a late lead.

Offense comes to life in the eighth and ninth

The Brewers trailed 2-1 entering the bottom of the eighth and were 0-9 with runners in scoring position. Mike Moustakas, Jesús Aguilar and Keston Hiura put an end to that hitting back-to-back-to-back doubles putting the Brewers in front 3-2.

Then, after an Eric Thames single and Yasmani Grandal walk, Orlando Arcia knocked a sacrifice fly scoring Hiura.

In the ninth, Ryan Braun led off reaching base on a Brandon Crawford error. Two outs later, Hiura walked setting the stage for Ben Game. Gamel came through for the Brewers with a walk-off double scoring Braun for the winning run.

”It was a big hit,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. ”A two-strike hit. It helps us for tomorrow, but more importantly, it’s a win.”

What’s next?

The Brewers (48-45) will look to take the series from the Giants (42-49) on Sunday afternoon. Jhoulys Chacin (3|9, 5.40 ERA, 68 SO) will get the start opposite of Tyler Beede (2|3, 5.64 ERA, 43 SO). First pitch is scheduled for 1:10pm.

