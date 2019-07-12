Mallards beat Fond du Lac with walk-off HR

The Madison Mallards won in walk-off fashion Thursday night with a 6-4 win over Fond du Lac.

Madison trailed 4-2 entering the ninth inning and were still down 4-3 when Justice Bigbie stepped the plate with two on. All the Western Carolina product did was jack a 3-run home run to give the Mallards the win and send everyone at Warner Park home happy.

Advertisement

It was home run No. 10 on the year for Bigbie, the most of anyone in the Northwoods League. He also leads the league in RBI (48), is tied for the third-best batting average (.357) and has the fourth-most doubles (13).

E.J. Ranel had a pair of RBI and Logan Michaels had one for the Mallards, who won for a second-straight night.

Madison starter Lowell Schipper went five innings, giving up one run on three hits, while reliever Brian Weissert picked up the win by pitching a pair of scoreless innings.

The Mallards improved to 5-4 in the second half of the season. They’ll take on Fond du Lac again on Friday night, this time on the road. You can hear ever game on 96.7FM and 1670AM The Zone.

Related

Comments

comments