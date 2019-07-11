Giannis, Yelich each win an award at the ESPYs

The awards continued to roll in for Giannis Antetokounmpo and Christian Yelich last night.

After claiming NBA MVP in June, Antetokounmpo was named Best Male Athlete and Best NBA Player at the ESPYs. He’s the first Milwaukee Bucks player to win either award at the show, which began in 1993.

Yelich, meanwhile, earned Best MLB Player following his 2018 NL MVP season. The Milwaukee Brewers slugger is the first player in franchise history to win the award. Yelich was also up for Best Breakthrough Athlete but lost out to New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley.

Former Wisconsin soccer star Rose Lavelle also earned an ESPY as part of the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team. They were named Best Team for their historic run through the World Cup, which they won last Sunday with a 2-0 win over the Netherlands. Lavelle scored the second goal in that game and received the Bronze Boot, recognizing her at the third-best player at the tournament.

You can find a full list of the award winners here.

