Ex-UW RB Melvin Gordon threatens to holdout from Chargers camp over contract

Melvin Gordon wants to get paid.

The former Wisconsin star has reportedly told the Los Angeles Chargers that without a new contract he won’t be reporting for training camp later this month and will request a trade.

Gordon is in the final year of his rookie deal that is set to pay him $5.6 million this season. He’s set to become an unrestricted free agent after the season.

A first-round pick in 2015, Gordon has rushed for 3,628 yards and 28 touchdowns in his first four years. That included a career-high of 1,105 yards in 2017 and a career-best 5.1 yards per carry in 2018. He’s also become a threat out of the backfield, grabbing 108 passes over the last two seasons.

Gordon stayed away from the Chargers voluntary offseason workouts in hopes of getting a new contract, choosing instead to spend some of that time working out with former Wisconsin teammates James White and Austin Traylor in Florida.

“If we’d gotten a respectable offer, we wouldn’t be here,” said Fletcher Smith, Gordon’s agent. “But he felt disrespected.”

Veterans are due to report to Chargers training camp on July 27.

