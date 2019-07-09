Former Madison Mallard wins Home Run Derby

Former Madison Mallards great and current New York Mets rookie, Pete Alonso, was this year’s Major League Baseball Home Run Derby Champion!

Alonso, the two seed, defeated Indians first basemen Carlos Santana 14-13 in the first round of the derby.

In the semi-finals, the former Mallard swung his way past the Atlanta Braves 21 year-old phenom, Ronald Acuna Jr., 20-19.

The stage was then set in the finals, as Alonso took on the epic “swing-off” winner, possibly the competition’s most impressive participant, and the son of a big leaguer in Vlad Guerrero Jr. The Mets rookie was ultimately able to withstand Guerrero Jr., winning 23-22 to take home the 2019 Major League Baseball Home Run Derby.

With the win, Alonso took home the one-million dollar first place prize, which he pledged to donate a portion of the winnings to the Wounded Warriors Project.

Pete Alonso played for the Mallards in the summer of 2014 and won the Northwoods League MVP award that season.

