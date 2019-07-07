Yelich will no longer participate in Home Run Derby

Milwaukee Brewers’ All-Star and last year’s NL MVP Christian Yelich was set to participate in this year’s Home Run Derby. However, that will not happen anymore. Matt Chapman will replace Yelich, who is dealing with back issues.

It would’ve been a sight to see. Yelich currently leads MLB with 31 home runs this season. Some Brewers’ fans weren’t thrilled when the news came out he was going to compete. History has shown the derby can mess with a players’ swing during the second half of the season. Fans of the Yelich and the Brewers won’t have to worry about that anymore.

There is no word yet if Yelich will play in the All-Star Game.

Obviously, the most important thing for Yelich is to be healthy as the Brewers try to make the playoffs for the second straight season. But we all would be lying if we said we weren’t looking forward to seeing #22 hit bombs in the derby.

