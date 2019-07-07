Mauricio Dubon getting called up by Brewers

According to Robert Murray of The Athletic, the Milwaukee Brewers are calling up shortstop Mauricio Dubon.

Orlando Arcia was carted off the field during Saturday’s loss to the Pirates after a collision with Keston Hiura. Arcia is expected to miss time opening the door for Dubon.

In 82 games for triple-a San Antonio, Dubon is hitting .306/.343/.487 with 14 home runs.

The 24-year old prospect joined the organization in 2017 coming over from Boston as part of the package for Tyler Thornburg. He is currently the Brewers’ fifth ranked prospect according to MLB Pipeline.

Dubon should get plenty of opportunities at shortstop moving forward depending on how long Arcia is out.

