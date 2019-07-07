Bucks agree to two-year deal with Thanasis Antetokounmpo

The Milwaukee Bucks have agreed to a two-year deal with Thanasis Antetokounmpo, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Thanasis is the older brother of 2019 NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. Add Brook Lopez and Robin Lopez, the Bucks will feature two pairs of brothers next season.

The contract will be guaranteed and is expected to pay Thanasis a total of $3 million. The 26-year old played in Greece with Panathinaikos the past two years. His last stint in the NBA came in 2015-16 with the New York Knicks.

He was drafted with the 51st overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft by the Knicks. He went on to make NBA D-League All-Defensive Teams in both 2014 and 2015. He shouldn’t be expected to have a big role with the Bucks, but the move will surely make Giannis happy.

