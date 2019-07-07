Brewers stumble into break with 6-5 loss to Pirates

Just like last season, the Milwaukee Brewers end the first half of the season on a sour note. They fell to the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-5 on Sunday. Milwaukee lost the final two games of the series and five of their last six. They enter the all-star break with a 47-44 record.

Junior Guerra gave up a three-run homer in the seventh inning to Bryan Reynolds which would prove to be the difference.

Starter Chase Anderson allowed two earned runs on five hits in his four innings of work.

Offensively, Jesus Aguilar homered twice and rookie Keston Hiura homered once. Aguilar’s second home run of the game tied it up at 3-3 in the seventh, but the Pirates didn’t take long to jump back in front.

Kevin Kramer led off the bottom of the seventh with a walk thanks to Guerra. Then, Adam Frazier followed with a single. Reynolds added much more damage with a dinger to put Pittsburgh up 6-3.

Hiura’s two-run homer in the eighth pulled the Brewers within one, but that was as close as they could get.

Next up, the Brewers enter the all-star break before returning home on Thursday.

