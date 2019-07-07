Brewers get roughed up by Pirates, lose 12-2

The Milwaukee Brewers couldn’t do much right Saturday afternoon in Pittsburgh falling to the Pirates 12-2. Rookie Dario Agrazal got the start for Trevor Williams after he was placed on the paternity list. Agrazal proved to be too much to handle for Milwaukee’s offense.

Mike Moustakas and Yasmani Grandal each hit solo home runs off the rookie. That was about all they got off Agrazal as he went six innings allowing two runs on five hits.

Brewers’ starter Adrian Houser wasn’t nearly as dominate. He got off to a dreadful start allowing four runs in the first inning. Houser was pulled after four innings of work allowing five earned runs on seven hits.

Houser continues to struggle as a starter going 0-3 with an 8.47 earned run average. Out of the bullpen, Houser is 2-0 with a 1.05 ERA in 14 appearances.

Things got even worse for the Brewers when Orlando Arcia and Keston Hiura collided while trying to field a ground ball in the eighth. Arcia had to be carted off the field. He was holding his right arm and shoulder and will be evaluated.

Next up, the Brewers (47-43) look to end their first half on a high note in their final game before the All-Star break against the Pirates (43-45) on Sunday. Chase Anderson (4|2, 4.31 ERA, 63 SO) opposite of Joe Musgrove (6|7, 4.13 ERA, 78 SO). First pitch is scheduled for 12:35pm.

