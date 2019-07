Milwaukee Brewers’ starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff has been added to the MLB All-Star Game.

Woodruff will replace teammate Josh Hader, who is battling back soreness. Hader is day to day, and will still attend the ASG.

It is well-deserved for Woodruff, a first-time All-Star. This season, he is 10-3 with a 3.91 ERA.

He has been the most consistent starter on the staff this year. Who knows where the Brewers would be without him.

Related

Comments

comments