Brewers recall Burch Smith, designate Deolis Guerra for assignment

The Milwaukee Brewers have designated right-hander Deolis Guerra for assignment. Right-hander Burch Smith has been recalled in his place.

Guerra, who was called up Thursday, pitched the ninth inning Friday during the Brewers 10-inning win over the Pirates. He faced six batters allowing four hits and four earned runs before exiting.

Smith has made three appearances for Milwaukee this season. He has allowed one earned run on three hits in his 5 2/3 innings of work this season.

The 29-year old Smith has a 2.53 ERA and a 1.12 WHIP in 13 starts for Triple-A San Antonio this year.

