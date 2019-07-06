Brewers escape Pirates with 7-6 win in 10 innings

The Milwaukee Brewers almost fell in devastating fashion to the Pittsburgh Pirates Friday night. Entering the bottom of the ninth with a 6-1 lead, the Brewers bullpen allowed five Pirates to score. Milwaukee made up for it scoring the winning run in the top of the tenth to win 7-6.

Lorenzo Cain’s RBI single off Felipe Vázquez was the difference. The hit scored Orlando Arcia to put the Brewers back in front in the 10th inning.

Jesus Aguilar and Manny Pina each hit two-run home runs in the eighth inning.

Deolis Guerra made his debut in the ninth allowing three consecutive one out singles. After a Starling Marte sacrifice fly, Josh Bell smacked a three-run homer to pull Pittsburgh within one run.

Manager Craig Counsell made the decision to bring in Junior Guerra who made a mistake on his first pitch. Jung Ho Kang jumped on it sending a shot to left field on a solo home run to tie the game at 6-6.

Next up, the Brewers (47-42) will take on the Pirates (42-45) Saturday afternoon. Adrian Houser (2|2, 3.26 ERA, 42 SO) will get the start opposite of Dario Agrazal (1|0, 2.70 ERA, 6 SO). First pitch is scheduled for 3:05pm.

