Brewers fall in extra innings to Reds 5-4

Losing any game is tough but losing a game like this is even tougher. The Milwaukee Brewers fell to the Cincinnati Reds Tuesday night in walk-off fashion in the 11th inning.

Reliever Corbin Burnes took over for the Brewers in the 11th retiring the first two batters. Yasiel Puig kept the game alive for the Reds hitting a single to center field. Then, Jose Iglesias knocked a single into right field.

Advertisement

Christian Yelich fielded the ball but threw it over the head of second baseman Keston Hiura allowing Puig to score the winning run. The play was ruled an error on Yelich.

Yelich did blast his major-league leading 31st home run of the season. Eric Thames and Mike Moustakas also hit homers.

Next up, the Brewers (46-40) will play game three of the four-game set with the Reds (39-44) on Wednesday. Jhoulys Chacin (3|8, 5.60 ERA, 60 SO) will get the start for the Crew opposite of Sonny Gray (4|5, 3.94 ERA, 91 SO). First pitch is scheduled for 6:10pm.

Related

Comments

comments