Christian Yelich hits HR No. 30 in win at Cincinnati

The Milwaukee Brewers have won three straight games. That’s after an 8-6 win over the Cincinnati Reds Monday night.

Reigning NL MVP Christian Yelich hit his 30th home run of the season, becoming the first player in the majors to reach the number this year and the first Brewers player to hit that many before the All-Star Break.

Advertisement

The game was scoreless through the first four innings but Keston Hiura changed that in a hurry in the fifth. In his fourth game since being called up from Triple-A, the former first-round pick drilled a 442-foot solo home run, his sixth of the season.

Milwaukee took control of the game in the seventh inning. The club entered the frame trailing 3-1, but left with a 6-3 lead. The damage came courtesy of a Lorenzo Cain home run, a Ben Gamel double, a bases-loaded walk, a single from Yelich and then a sacrifice fly from Mike Moustakas. The Reds were able to make it a one-run game before Yelich put it back to three with his home run.

The Brewers got a solid start from Adrian Houser. He cruised through the first five innings before finding trouble in the sixth, with Jesse Winker and Eugenio Suarez each homering.

The bullpen was a little shaky after Alex Claudio and Corbin Burnes each pitched a scoreless inning. Suarez took All-Star Josh Hader deep in the eighth inning for a two-run homer before Jeremy Jeffress allowed a run-scoring single in the ninth. Jeffress did get the save, his first of the year.

Milwaukee’s win gave it sole possession of first place in the NL Central, a game up on the Chicago Cubs and 3.5 games up on the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Brewers and Reds will meet again Tuesday night in Cincinnati.

Related

Comments

comments