Report: Bucks, Brook Lopez agree to four-year deal

The Milwaukee Bucks aren’t wasting any time getting the crew back together. When free agency starts Sunday night, Brook Lopez is planning to sign a four-year, $52 million deal to stay with the Deer.

The 31-year old center was a key signing for the Bucks last season. He averaged 12.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.2 blocks in 28.7 minutes per game. Lopez also converted on 45.2 percent from the field and 36.5 percent from beyond the arc. He was the first player in NBA history to average two-plus blocks and two-plus three-pointers made per game.

Head coach Mike Budenholzer now has the perfect center locked up for the next four seasons. Lopez allows the Bucks to space the floor offensively opening up driving lanes for the league’s MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Once known as a dominant post-up player, Lopez has evolved his game to fit today’s NBA. He also does as much on the defensive end as he does on the offensive side. A dominant rim protector, Lopez is able to clog the lane forcing difficult shot attempts at the basket.

This move is a no-brainer for the Bucks.

Related

Comments

comments