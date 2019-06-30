Brewers 2, Pirates 1: Last takes

MILWAUKEE | The Milwaukee Brewers took care of business at home defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-1 Sunday. They wrapped up their 10-game homestand with a 5-5 record.

Career hit #1,000 for Yelich

It has felt like we’ve been waiting forever for this moment. In the third inning, Christian Yelich just missed a home run smacking a double for his 1,000th career hit.

Who says pitchers can’t hit?

Zach Davies had a good day on the mound but came up huge at the plate. After Pittsburgh decided to intentionally walk catcher Manny Pina, Davies came through with an RBI single in the fourth scoring Mike Moustakas to tie the game at 1-1.

The day didn’t start well for Davies as it looked like another short outing. After recording two outs, Starling Marte singled. Then, Davies walked Josh Bell and gave up an RBI double to Melky Cabrera giving the Pirates a 1-0 lead.

Davies was locked in for the rest of his day. He finished with 5.1 innings pitched giving up just one run on six hits.

“Great defensive day for us, for sure,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “Then we just pitched well.”

It was his longest outing since going eight innings against the Pirates on June 2. Also, it was his fewest runs allowed since throwing six scoreless innings against the Twins on May 28.

Eric Thames saves the day

Thames continues to show what he can do at the plate. On Saturday he hit a triple and a home run accounting for two of the Brewers’ three runs in a winning effort.

Then, on Sunday, Thames hit a clutch home run in the eighth inning giving Milwaukee a 2-1 lead.

It was a 432 foot towering drive to straight center field for his 12th home run of the year. Thames is batting .333 with seven homers and 15 runs batted in over his last 27 games.

Brewers get three more All-Stars

It was announced Sunday that the Brewers will be sending Josh Hader, Yasmani Grandal and Moustakas to the 2019 MLB All-Star Game.

“I was looking forward to going on the lake for about three days and not doing anything,” Grandal said. “But I guess Cleveland has somewhat of a lake too. It could be an ocean. I don’t know.”

The Brewers also sent at least 4 players to the All-Star Game in 1980 (4), 1982 (4), 1983 (4), 2007 (4), 2014 (4) and 2018 (5).

What’s next?

The Brewers (45-39) head out on the road to begin a three-game set with the Cincinnati Reds (38-43) beginning on Monday night. Adrian Houser (2|2, 2.94 ERA, 40 SO) will make his second start since joining the rotation. The Reds will counter with Tyler Mahle (2|8, 4.35 ERA, 84 SO). First pitch is scheduled for 6:10pm.

