Malcolm Brogdon heading to the Pacers

The Milwaukee Bucks entered NBA Free Agency with the knowledge they needed to make a few tough decisions. Restricted Free Agent Malcolm Brogdon was high on that list.

On Sunday, the Bucks made their decision on the combo guard. After retaining free agents Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez, the Bucks decided to move on from Brogdon.

The good news is they didn’t lose him for nothing. According to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Milwaukee agreed to a sign-and-trade with the Indiana Pacers sending Brogdon in exchange for a first-round pick and two second-round picks. Brogdon will sign a four-year, $85 million deal with Indiana.

If the Bucks decided to match the Pacers’ offer, they would’ve gone into the luxury tax. This move may have had more to do with money than anything else. Replacing Brogdon will have its own challenges. He is coming off a season where he shot over 50% from the field, over 40% from three-point range and over 90% from the free throw line becoming just the eighth player in NBA history to post those numbers.

This move will give Milwaukee some cap flexibility for the future and a few much-needed draft picks. GM Jon Horst has shown he has plenty of tricks up his sleeve during his time in the Bucks’ front office. It will be interesting to see what his next move is.

