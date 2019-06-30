Christian Yelich to participate in Home Run Derby

Christian Yelich is the reigning NL MVP and is following it up with another terrific season for the Milwaukee Brewers.

On Saturday, during Fox’s television broadcast of the Brewers vs Pirates game, Yelich agreed to wear a microphone. He was heard talking with Pirates first baseman Josh Bell about the two competing in the Home Run Derby.

Advertisement

After the game, Yelich made it official that he would be participating in the event. He leads MLB with 29 home runs this season.

“I’m going to do it,” Yelich said. “I thought it would be something that would be fun. I grew up watching it on TV. I feel like now is as good a time as any. We’ll see how it goes.”

Yelich went on to talk about if he had any concerns about the belief that competing in the Home Run Derby can mess up a hitter’s swing. He said that he was confident it would have no effect on him going forward.

Brewers’ first baseman Jesus Aguilar falls into that category. He entered the All-Star break last season with 24 home runs on the year. Then, after doing the Home Run Derby hit only 11 in the second half. Aguilar has only five homers in 72 games this season.

“I think maybe it applies to certain guys,” Yelich said. “But, for the most part, I’m really not too worried about it. I kind of do the same thing every day in batting practice anyway. For me, it’s no different. It should be fun.”

Related

Comments

comments