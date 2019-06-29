Offense struggles after two runs in the first, Brewers fall to Pirates 3-2

The Milwaukee Brewers entered Friday’s matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates having won the last five games against the Bucs. This one didn’t go as expected.

Junior Guerra and Jeremy Jeffress each surrendered walks in the eighth and ninth innings. Both runners ended up scoring giving the Pirates a 3-2 win at Miller Park.

It was the offense that really struggled though for Milwaukee. After scoring two runs in the first inning off Chris Archer, the Brewers were held to only four hits the rest of the game.

Brewers starter Jhoulys Chacin had a solid outing. He went five innings allowing just one earned run on six hits. Alex Claudio and Corbin Burnes pitched a scoreless sixth and seventh to give Milwaukee a shot to hold the lead.

The Brewers (43-39) will look to take game two from the Pirates (39-41) Saturday night. Brandon Woodruff (9|2, 4.01 ERA, 114 SO) will get the start for the Crew opposite of Jordan Lyles (5|3, 3.64 ERA, 66 SO). First pitch is scheduled for 7:15pm.

