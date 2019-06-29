Nikola Mirotic agrees to Barcelona contract

The Milwaukee Bucks traded for Nikola Mirotic prior to February’s trade deadline during the 2018-19 season. Now, a free agent, Mirotic has agreed to a deal with FC Barcelona’s basketball team on Saturday. This was first reported by Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

Mirotic averaged 15.2 points and 7.4 rebounds while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc last season during his time with the New Orleans Pelicans and Bucks.

According to the New York Time’s Marc Stein, Mirotic was drawing interest from the Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks. A source who spoke with The Athletic’s Jordan Brenner estimated the stretch forward could make around $13 or $14 million per year. It’s a surprising move for Mirotic knowing what he could command on the open market.

The 28-year old veteran spent six seasons playing with Real Madrid before coming to play in the NBA. He was named MVP of the Spanish League in 2013.

