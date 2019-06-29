Brewers 3, Pirates 1: Last takes

MILWAUKEE | The Milwaukee Brewers did just enough to pick up a 3-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates Saturday night. It was just their fifth win over the last 15 games.

The Eric Thames Show

What a night it was for Thames. He gave the Brewers the lead in the first with an uncommon triple.

Then, on his next at bat, he smacked a solo home run to put Milwaukee up 3-1. It was his 11th dinger of the season and came on a 3-2 count off Pirates’ starter Jordan Lyles.

Brandon Woodruff picks up win number 10

Woodruff (10-2, 3.79 ERA) became the first 10-game winner in the National League this season thanks to a solid outing. He threw 7.2 innings allowing just one run on six hits while fanning six Pirates. It was his eighth quality start of the year.

The Pirates got on the board in the first inning after Kevin Newman led off with a single. Woodruff then hit Bryan Reynolds. With two outs, Colin Moran smacked a double scoring a run, but the Brewers were able to tag Josh Bell out at home, limiting the damage.

“You look at the numbers across the board, the guy is legit,” Pirates’ manager Clint Hurdle said. “That’s the best fastball we’ve seen from him. He held it through seven innings. The slider was tight; he threw it in any count. He’s 10-2 for a reason. He’s legit.”

The Brewers fans at Miller Park gave Woodruff a standing ovation as he walked off the mound. With all the struggles this season from the starting rotation, Woodruff has been the one consistent positive.

Christian Yelich in the Home Run Derby?

Yelich will participate in the Home Run Derby. He currently leads MLB with 29 home runs on the season. Yelich said he has no fears about the derby messing up his swing. Many players in the past have had down second halves after doing the derby.

What’s next?

The Brewers (44-39) will look to take the series from the Pirates (39-42) on Sunday afternoon. Zach Davies (7|2, 3.34 ERA, 57 SO) will get the start for Milwaukee. Pittsburgh will counter with Steven Brault (3|1, 4.50 ERA, 44 SO). First pitch is scheduled for 1:10pm.

