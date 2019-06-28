Bucks reportedly set to waive guard George Hill

George Hill’s time in Milwaukee may be at an end.

According to Yahoo’s Shams Charania, the Bucks intend to release the veteran guard as they look to free up salary cap space in advance of free agency beginning on Sunday. The report says Milwaukee is working to find space to bring Hill back at a lower salary.

Advertisement

Hill arrived in Milwaukee last season as part of a trade with Cleveland. When Malcolm Brogdon went down with an injury in mid-March, Hill took on a much bigger role and excelled, especially in the playoffs. He averaged 11.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists while shooting 41.7-percent from beyond the arc.

The 33-year-old was due $18 million for the 2019-2020 season. By cutting him, Milwaukee saves $17 million. Much of that could go to re-signing unrestricted free agents Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez, along with restricted free agent Malcolm Brogdon.

NBA free agency gets underway Sunday at 5 p.m. CT.

Related

Comments

comments