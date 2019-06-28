Brewers put P Jimmy Nelson on the IL

Jimmy Nelson has had another setback.

The Milwaukee Brewers pitcher was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with a right elbow effusion. That is when there is the presence of increased fluid in the joint.

Nelson has struggled since returning to the majors in early June following major shoulder surgery that cost him the end of the 2017 season and the entirety of the 2018 campaign. He made four appearances and three starts with none going particularly well. He went 0-2 with an 8.36 ERA and really struggled to command his pitches. His career average of 3.4 walks per nine innings sky rocketed to 9.0 per inning this season.

The 30-year-old will be replaced on the roster by Corbin Burnes, who was recalled from Triple-A. He was a part of the starting rotation coming out of spring training but has not pitched well. He went just 1-3 with a 8.85 ERA and gave up 15 home runs in just 40.2 innings of work. Burnes has pitched better at the minor league level, not allowing a run over 9 2/3 innings.

Putting Nelson on the IL and bringing Burnes up were part of a larger roster shift that became official Friday. Milwaukee recalled second baseman Keston Hiura from Triple-A and sent struggling third baseman Travis Shaw down. The Brewers also designated utility infielder Hernan Perez for assignment and promoted infielder Tyler Saladino from Triple-A.

The moves come as Milwaukee gets ready to open a weekend series against Pittsburgh Friday night at Miller Park.

