Keston Hiura reportedly headed back to the majors

Milwaukee Brewers fans are reportedly getting their wish.

According to The Athletic’s Robert Murray, the club is calling up top prospect Keston Hiura from Triple-A. Murray tweeted the team is optioning third baseman Travis Shaw back to San Antonio.

Hiura starred in his first call-up earlier this season. The second baseman played in 17 games, batting .281 with five home runs and nine RBI. He was sent down in early June when Shaw returned from the injured list.

All the former first-round pick has done in the minors since going back to the Missions is produce. Over 20 games in June, Hiura is batting .321 with eight home runs and 20 RBI.

The move is one that fans have been clamoring for, especially with the struggles of Shaw. After two really solid seasons with Milwaukee, including back-to-back years of 30 or more home runs, Shaw has not been able to find his way at the plate. He’s batting just .166 with six home runs and 13 RBI.

With Hiura back in majors, it will mean Mike Moustakas moving back to his more natural third base position when the Brewers open a weekend series against Pittsburgh on Friday.

The club is also reportedly moving on from utility infielder Hernan Perez. Murray tweets the team is designating him for assignment and calling up Tyler Saladino to replace him.

The 28-year-old Perez has been with Milwaukee since 2015 but has struggled at the plate this season. He’s batting .235 with five home runs and 11 RBI. He is, though, a popular player within the locker room and the move is one that likely won’t be viewed positively there.

Saladino came over in a trade with the Chicago White Sox last season. A versatile infielder, Saladino played in 52 games for Milwaukee last year and two games earlier this year. He’s hit well in his time in San Antonio, batting .288 with 14 home runs and 57 RBI.

